(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Royal Air Maroc Cargo , the cargo division of the Moroccan airline, has launched operations at Guarulhos Airport in São Paulo. The company also announced cargo flights to Toronto, Canada. The Moroccan airline resumed commercial flights to both cities in December.

According to Royal Air Maroc, cargo flights depart from its hub in Casablanca to São Paulo on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Return flights to the Moroccan city operate on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Yassine Berrada, vice president of the Cargo Division at Royal Air Maroc, says Brazil and Morocco share a longstanding partnership and that air service between the two countries supports the growth of trade and opens doors to opportunities in West Africa, Turkey, and the Middle East via Casablanca. The company also notes that cargo transport will be handled on its commercial flights, but it can accommodate special demands as needed. The commercial flights are operated using Boeing 787 aircraft.

Read more:

Royal Air Maroc, Gol announce codeshare deal

Translated by Guilherme Miranda



Supplied

The post Royal Air Maroc Cargo starts operations in Brazil appeared first on ANBA News Agency .