Jamaica Advancing Efforts To Combat Human Trafficking

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Okoye Henry

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) – The of Jamaica through the of national security, is further advancing efforts to combat human trafficking in Jamaica with the development of a National Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Policy.

Deputy prime and minister of national security, Dr Horace Chang, announced while addressing Friday's staging of the newly launched 'Heightening Awareness to Combat Human Trafficking' course, at the Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort and Spa in Rose Hall, St James.

Dr Chang said the impending policy represents a critical step in addressing the crime of human trafficking, which disproportionately affects vulnerable populations such as women, children and socioeconomically disadvantaged individuals.

“The implementation of the [new] National Trafficking in Persons Policy reaffirms the (government of Jamaica's) GOJ's commitment to reinforcing strategies that aid in the fight against human trafficking. The policy places at the forefront, a national plan of action that identifies human trafficking as a risk to our most vulnerable people,” he stated.

Dr Chang indicated that the government implemented several institutional improvements in 2024 to enhance the capacity of Jamaica's law enforcement regime to identify and prosecute traffickers.

These included establishing a specialised team within the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency's (PICA) Investigation and Surveillance Unit, and expanding the Jamaica Constabulary Force's (JCF) Anti-Trafficking in Persons Vice Squad with five new members.

Dr Chang indicated that the National Police College of Jamaica (NCPJ) offers TIP-related modules that have already been delivered to more than 626 investigators.

“Also, specialised training was provided to an additional 329 police officers, 70 members of the Jamaica Defence Force and 22 Bureau of Gender Affairs personnel,” he informed.“We have to now expand (the TIP-related modules) to prosecuting lawyers, so that they can make the case in court and get the judges more sensitive to what is a very crucial problem and what steps we must take to prevent human trafficking from growing.

Meanwhile, Dr Chang said the government continues to provide law enforcement, medical assistance and other essential services to victims of human trafficking. He pointed out that this victim-centred approach operates alongside strengthened laws and procedures designed to hold perpetrators accountable.

The launch of the new human trafficking awareness course further strengthens the national anti-trafficking agenda.

Children's Advocate and National Rapporteur on Trafficking in Persons, Diahann Gordon Harrison, described the course as an open-access initiative designed to educate the public on recognising and responding to human trafficking.

Harrison noted that the 40-minute course provides relatable Jamaican experiences to enable participants to understand the signs of trafficking and the appropriate steps to take when suspicious activities are observed.

“There are steps that you can take that are simple and safe, and that will not expose you to anyone harmful. These steps are effective in boosting the preventative measures,” Harrison underscored. Approximately 85 participants have already been certified since the course's launch in Kingston on January 10, 2025.

The post Jamaica advancing efforts to combat human trafficking appeared first on Caribbean News Global .