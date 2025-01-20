Iraq Declares Discovery Of Huge Oil Field

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The state-owned Naft Al-Wasat Company announced on Saturday discovery oF a huge in the nation's center, containing more than two billion barrels of oil.

The company said in a statement that, in cooperation with the Chinese company EBS, it discovered the field east of Baghdad.

The company's Director General Mohammad Yassin said in a statement THAT preliminary tests at the SITE resulted in extraction of huge amounts of medium and light oil

The new discovery will add to the nation's oil reserves, he said, putting projected daily output at the site at 5,000 barrels of crude oil.

Iraq is rich in the world's largest crude reserves, estimated at 145 billion barrels. (end)

