Dubai-Based Artist Reimagines Bonsai With UAE's Iconic Ghaf And Olive Trees

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) In a world that's always rushing, where nature often feels like an afterthought, the bonsai tree offers a gentle nudge to slow down and reconnect. Especially in a place like the UAE, where life thrives amidst desert sands, these tiny trees, with their intricate forms, offer more than just beautiful décor.

For Dr Kasia Sterriker, a Dubai-based environmental artist and scientist, bonsai is where art, science, and nature come together. Her mission? To inspire us to look beyond the surface, rediscover our roots, and rethink how we engage with the world around us, one miniature bonsai masterpiece at a time.

The Polish-British environmental educationist has redefined the art of bonsai as more than a horticultural practice, with her work aimed at showcasing bonsai's transformative potential as a healing tool and medium for eco-consciousness.

Dr Sterriker's own journey into the world of bonsai trees began with the influence of her father, an International Bonsai Master, and her grandfather, a civil engineer, with childhood inspirations sowing the seeds of a lifelong fascination.“Growing up, I was surrounded by two worlds: the logical, analytical world of engineering and the poetic, meditative world of bonsai. It was impossible not to embrace both,” she recalls.

As a landscape architect, she worked on city planning and environmental assessments in Poland, while as a scientist, she developed innovative solutions for agriculture and environmental engineering. But it's her role as an artist that has allowed her to bring these disciplines together.

Today, her 'Beyond Bonsai' sculptures, showcased in Dubai's Al Quoz neighbourhood, reimagine traditional bonsai art by incorporating native trees like the Ghaf and Olive, blending UAE's ecological history with cultural significance.

“The Ghaf tree is a guardian of the desert. It teaches us about survival in the harshest conditions,” says Dr Sterriker.“Meanwhile, the Olive tree, with its twisting branches, is a living symbol of peace and endurance.”

Her work not only celebrates the therapeutic benefits of bonsai art but also sheds lights on its critical impact in embracing environmental responsibility, particularly within the arid landscapes of the UAE.“Art is a bridge,” she says.“It connects people to nature in ways that words alone cannot.”

Bonsai practice: What is it and why it matters

According to Dr Kasia Sterriker, bonsai is "the art and practice of growing and training miniature trees in containers or pots to create aesthetically pleasing representations of a natural tree."

"The roots of bonsai can be traced back to ancient civilisations, including Egypt and India," she explains. "In Egypt, around 2500 BCE, miniature trees were cultivated in pots as part of temple gardens, symbolising the connection between the divine and the earthly. These small trees were often depicted in hieroglyphics and tomb artworks, representing life, renewal, and the afterlife."

By the time bonsai art reached Japan in the 6th century, it underwent significant transformation, Dr Sterriker adds. "Japanese Zen monks adopted the practice, integrating it into their spiritual and meditative routines. The term 'bonsai' was coined during this period and quite literally means 'tree in a pot.'"

Bonsai as therapy

In an increasingly fast-paced world, bonsai trees can offer a sanctuary of mindfulness and healing. Bonsai therapy, a specialised form of horticultural therapy, leverages the cultivation of these miniature trees to encourage mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

“Bonsai trees have this incredible way of slowing us down,” Dr Sterriker explains.“In a world that often feels overwhelming, tending to a bonsai forces you to focus on the present moment. It's an art that nurtures not just the tree but also the person caring for it.”

The deliberate care required to shape and maintain a bonsai encourages a sense of purpose and responsibility, which can be especially valuable for individuals dealing with mental health challenges such as stress, anxiety, or depression.

“Caring for a bonsai is deeply rewarding. Every branch you prune, every leaf you shape, is a small achievement that builds confidence,” says Dr Sterriker, who incorporates bonsai as a therapeutic medium in hospices, elderly homes, and workshops for children of determination.

For participants, the act of shaping branches or observing the slow, deliberate growth of a tree can become a meditative practice, creating a calming environment to help alleviate anxiety.“There's something magical about watching the tree grow slowly and steadily. It reminds us that progress doesn't have to be fast to be meaningful,” she adds.

Beyond its emotional and social impact, bonsai therapy also offers physical benefits, particularly for individuals recovering from injuries or managing disabilities. The precise hand movements required for pruning, wiring, and shaping bonsai trees improve fine motor skills and coordination.

“Every tiny cut, every bend of a branch-it's like a gentle workout for your hands and fingers,” says Dr Sterriker.“It's especially effective for rehabilitation. Patients develop strength and dexterity while engaging in something meaningful. Bonsai therapy can also be adapted for individuals with visual impairments.”

Bonsai for environmental education

In a world grappling with climate change and biodiversity loss, Dr Sterriker sees bonsai not just as an art form but as a powerful tool for environmental education and conservation. According to her, the process of nurturing a bonsai tree is as much about understanding life cycles and ecosystems as it is about artistry.

“When students engage with bonsai, they learn to appreciate the complexities of plant life,” she explains.“They discover how different species of trees grow, what they need to thrive, and how to maintain their health. It's a hands-on experience that deepens their connection to nature.”

Dr Sterriker often incorporates workshops into her practice, allowing participants to delve into sustainability topics.“Through bonsai, we can discuss water conservation, organic gardening, and the value of using native plants,” she adds.“It's an approachable way to make complex environmental concepts tangible.”

One of the critical lessons bonsai imparts is the importance of sustainable living.“Bonsai teaches us to work with nature rather than against it,” says Dr Sterriker.“Every decision we make-from choosing the soil to shaping the tree-has an impact. It mirrors how our everyday choices affect the environment.”

In a world increasingly disconnected from nature, bonsai offers a way back-a reminder that even the smallest tree can hold the largest lessons.“When people see how much care goes into cultivating a bonsai, they begin to understand the broader impact of nurturing our planet,” says Dr Sterriker.“Through bonsai, we have the power to teach the next generation not only to nurture trees but to relate to and care deeply for the world they inhabit.”

