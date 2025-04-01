Veho And Shippo Now Offer 2-5 Day Delivery To 300,000 E-Commerce Brands

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership is anticipated to result in Veho's delivery platform facilitating over 65,000 deliveries for brands using Shippo per week. It is particularly relevant to medium sized e-commerce brands using Shippo for order fulfillment but looking for a cost-competitive alternative to traditional carriers, with better experience and on-time performance.

Veho announced the new Premium Economy delivery service in January , offering its customary high quality delivery experience in 2-5 days across the 50 markets in which Veho operates today . Shippo already offered Veho's flagship two day delivery service.

"Shippo is one of the most important platforms e-commerce brands use to run their business and get their products in customers' hands. They ship over 200 million parcels per year for some of the most admired brands in America, and we're very excited those brands will now be able to experience the Veho delivery experience," said Deborah Surrette, Chief Commercial Officer at Veho. "E-commerce brands care most about delivery cost, reliability and experience and Veho's delivery network and technology was built from the ground-up to provide the best results for e-commerce brands."

"Expanding our partnership with Veho enhances Shippo's ability to offer premium delivery experiences at competitive prices, providing our 300,000+ businesses with the tools they need to deliver the reliable and fast service expected by today's consumers," said Laura Behrens Wu, CEO and co-founder of Shippo. "This collaboration goes beyond logistics; it's about giving our clients a competitive edge that sets them apart in the market."

The integration enables merchants to seamlessly access Veho's delivery network through Shippo's platform, with features including simplified label creation, address validation, proactive tracking, and hassle-free returns. Shippo handles all carrier integrations and technical complexities, allowing businesses to focus on growth rather than logistics management.

Through this partnership, Veho and Shippo deliver an end-to-end solution that transforms shipping from a cost center into a competitive advantage for businesses of all sizes, driving customer loyalty and repeat business. Learn more here .

