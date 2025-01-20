Madbouly Leads Egyptian Delegation To World Economic Forum In Davos

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly arrived in Davos, Switzerland, this morning to lead the Egyptian delegation at the 2025 World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting. Mr Madbouly is representing President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi at the forum, which is themed“Collaboration for the Intelligent Age” and runs from 20-24 January.

Madbouly will join other heads of state and government, decision-makers, representatives from international organisations, and business leaders at the event. His schedule includes attending key forum events and bilateral meetings with Arab and international officials to discuss current challenges and enhance cooperation. He will also meet with CEOs and representatives of global companies to explore investment opportunities and partnerships.

Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt's Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, is also participating in the WEF Annual Meeting. Al-Mashat's agenda focuses on collaborations with the WEF to support Egypt's economic growth. She will highlight the Egyptian government's recent efforts to improve macroeconomic stability and implement economic and structural reforms.

Al-Mashat will participate in several events, including the“Future of Growth Champions” meeting and a roundtable discussion titled“What Does the Future Hold for the Climate Movement?”

As co-chair, alongside Samaila Zubairu, CEO of the African Finance Corporation (AFC), Al-Mashat will also participate in the“Mobilizing Investment for Clean Energy in Emerging Economies (MICEE)” meeting. Furthermore, she will take part in a session on gender equality and energy transition.

Al-Mashat's schedule also includes the high-level general session“How to Ease the Debt Burden?” and the Informal Gathering of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL) session“Delivering Stability and Security in the Middle East – Annual Meeting 2025.” She will also attend the Advisory Board Meeting of the New Economy and Society Center.

This year's WEF addresses key global challenges, including navigating geopolitical issues, fostering economic growth to improve living standards, and promoting a just and inclusive energy transition in line with technological advancements. The forum brings together a diverse group of participants, including heads of state and government, decision-makers, representatives of international organisations, CEOs and executives of global companies, business leaders, innovators, technology pioneers, and representatives of start-ups.