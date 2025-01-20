Ministry Reissues Tender For Grain, Goods Transportation
Date
1/20/2025 2:06:39 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) - The Ministry of Industry, Trade, and supply
has re-issued a tender for the third time to manage the transportation
of grains and goods from Aqaba to various warehouses, silos, and mills across the Kingdom.
The ministry invited interested parties to visit the tenders department to obtain a copy of the tender invitation, which outlines the terms and specifications, for a non-refundable fee of JD160. The deadline for submitting offers is 2:00 pm next Sunday.
Applicants are required to provide a valid professional license, a commercial register copy, and a valid registration in either the Amman Chamber of Commerce or the Amman Chamber of Industry when submitting their application.
MENAFN20012025000117011021ID1109109586
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.