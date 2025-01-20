GAM Employees Bonuses To Be Included In Social Security Contribution

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 20 (Petra) – The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), through its mayor, Yousef Shawarbeh, issued a directive on Monday approving the inclusion of bonuses and incentives received by its employees, staff, and workers under the salary ("wage") subject to social security contributions, in line with a recent Social Security Corporation decision.According to the directive, deductions from salaries/wages subject to social security will commence on January 1, 2025, and will be reflected in the February 2025 payroll.The directive also stated that retroactive deductions for the period from January 14, 2017, to December 31, 2024, will be coordinated with the Social Security Corporation. This will apply to both current employees and retirees, noting that GAM's workforce exceeds 20,000, including retirees since 2017.