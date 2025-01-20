Kuwaiti Referee Al-Juraid Obtains Int'l Lecturer License

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Sports Shooting Club announced on Monday that Kuwaiti international referee for lead weapons shooting, Khaled Al-Juraid, obtained the international license to work as an international lecturer for Electronic Target Scoring (EST) courses from the International Shooting Federation.

Khaled Al-Juraid became the first Kuwaiti and Arab lecturer to obtain this license.

Kuwait Shooting Club Secretary Obaid Al-Osaimi said in a statement that the young referee obtained this license after passing an international course organized by the International Shooting Federation, which was held in France with three others out of 12 international referees.

He pointed out that Al-Juraid will present his first course as an international lecturer accredited by the International Shooting Federation during his participation in two electronic targets courses that will be held in India during the period from February 24 to March 9. (end)

