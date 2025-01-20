SSP Srinagar Among 5 Promoted To Super Time Scale In JKPS
Date
1/20/2025 9:04:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- SSP Srinagar city Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, along with four other officers, has been promoted to the Super Time Scale (Level 13A) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS).
The promotions have been approved as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2024, following the recommendation of the Selection Committee meeting held on December 24, 2024.
According to government Order No. 39-Home of 2025, issued by the Home Department of J&K on January 20, 2025, the officers promoted include Suhail Munawar Mir, Ramesh Kumar Angral, Mohd Arshad, Tahir Sajad Bhat, and Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, all from the JKPS 1999 batch.
The promotions are subject to the outcome of any writ petitions pending before competent courts. The order was issued by the Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti (IAS), under the directives of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.
