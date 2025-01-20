(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Global innovators, technologists and entrepreneurs set to gather in the presence of senior leaders, diplomats, international companies,

STREIT Group has been a leading UAE-based provider of advanced defence systems and expertise for more than three decades. IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 expected to be the largest editions of these exhibitions held so far.

Abu Dhabi,January 2025: ADNEC Group has announced that STREIT Group, a leading UAE defence technology manufacturer, will be a Diamond Sponsor of the International Defence (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025.

Set to be held from 17-21 February 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Ministry of Defence and Tawazun Council, IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 will offer a premier global gathering of the defence and security sectors. In the presence of many senior government decision makers, diplomats and elite international companies, innovators and businesses attending the exhibition will be able to connect with investors, network with executives, and form new partnerships.

With a core focus on innovation and thought leadership, the exhibitions will see the return of key features such as IDEX NEXT_GEN, a dedicated platform for global startups, and IDEX THINK_TANK, which will convene leading defence and security experts from around the world for high-level discussions on critical topics. The IDEX Talks and NAVDEX Talks will also return to host thought leaders, policy makers, influencers, researchers, and futurists to exchange insights on the new products and disruptive technologies that will shape the future of the sector.





As a leading provider of advanced defence systems and expertise for more than thirty-two years, STREIT Group has built a global presence at the forefront of innovation in the industry across land, sea, and air domains. With a highly skilled workforce of over 1,200 professionals worldwide, the Group specialises in the production of armoured personnel carriers, MRAPs, MAVs, and LAMVs, along with fortified boats and integrated marine technologies that ensure comprehensive defence solutions. These platforms are complemented by advanced systems such as UAVs, UGVs, and robotics developed according to the highest global industry standards.

Saeed Al Mansoori, Advisor of Military & Defence Shows at ADNEC Group, said:“ADNEC Group is very proud to announce our prestigious partnership with STREIT Group as a Diamond Sponsor. The IDEX and NAVIDEX 2025 exhibitions are set to be the largest so far and will offer an unparalleled opportunity to engage with ground-breaking technologies, seal new business partnerships, and joining enriching discussions shaping the future of the defence and security industry. With STREIT Group being a shining example of how UAE companies are leading global innovation in the sector, our new partnership is committed to serving our leadership's vision of embracing cutting-edge technologies to bolster national security and foster sustainable growth to benefit the generations to come.”

Guerman Goutorov, The Chairman of STREIT Group, said:“STREIT Group is proud to be a Diamond Sponsor of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025, the events that exemplify global excellence in the defence and security sectors. Over the past three decades, we have remained steadfast in our commitment to innovation, advancing technologies, and quality products that address the evolving challenges of modern protection.

We are extremely proud to be headquartered here in the UAE and partnering with ADNEC Group aligns perfectly with our aim to support the country. Our mission for this year's landmark exhibitions is to deliver cutting-edge solutions while fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing on a global stage. We look forward to showcasing our latest advancements and forging meaningful partnerships at these world-class events.”

The hugely successful 16th edition of IDEX and 7th edition of NAVDEX in 2023 welcomed 132,507 attendees to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Across the platforms offered by both events, 41 international pavilions were hosted and total of 1,353 exhibitors from 65 countries took part. New features included the inaugural edition of IDEX NEXT_GEN, which provided a platform for more than 100 startups drawn from around the world, and the IDEX THINK_TANK with a series of sessions moderated by exclusive partners that generated exclusive strategic white papers.