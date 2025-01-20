SCHEID FAMILY WINES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS

SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scheid Vineyards (dba Scheid Family Wines) (OTC Markets: SVIN) announced today its results for the nine months ended November 30, 2024 (third quarter of fiscal 2025).

Financial Results

Total revenues decreased 17%, to $43.3 million for the nine months ended November 30, 2024, from $52.4 million in fiscal 2024. Cased goods sales decreased 6%, to $32.2 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, from $35.2 million in fiscal 2024, as the bottled wine business across the entire slowed in calendar 2024. The Company's bulk wine sales decreased 22%, to $2.1 million from $2.7 million, and grape sales decreased 23%, to $1.0 million from $1.3 million. Revenues from winery processing and storage decreased 50%, to $5.2 million from $10.4 million as the result of the dissolution of a winery processing contract and a lighter than usual 2024 harvest. Gross margins decreased to 26% from 30%, primarily from a reduction in bulk wine sales prices. Industrywide, the bulk wine market continues to be over-supplied, leading to slower sales as well as reduced prices.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased 18%, to $6.8 million from $8.3 million, and general and administrative expenses decreased 6%, to $5.0 million from $5.3 million.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company recognized revenue of $3.6 million from proceeds received from the early termination of a winery processing agreement. During the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company recognized a gain from the sale of non-vineyard land in the amount of $1.7 million.

Interest expense rose 146%, to $11.8 million from $4.8 million, due to increases in interest rates as each of the Company's lenders are accruing interest at the default rate of an average of 14.2%.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased to $8.5 million from $6.2 million, primarily from the proceeds from the early termination of a processing agreement and land sale.

In total, the Company reported a net loss of $6.8 million for the nine months ended November 30, 2024, compared to a net loss of $1.8 million for the nine months ended November 30, 2023.

2024 Harvest Update

The Company's 2024 grape harvest was completed on October 30, 2024. Overall yields were approximately 15% below the Company's five-year average yields and are generally consistent with wine grape yields from Monterey and other California coastal vineyard regions.