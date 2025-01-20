Agility Concludes Successful Internship Program

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) KUWAIT – Jan. 20,2025 – Agility, a supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation company, announced the successful completion of its 2024 internship program in collaboration with LOYAC, honoring six interns who completed an eight-week training period across five departments.



At Agility’s main office, interns gained experience in Human Resources (HR), Marketing, Finance, Information Technology (IT), and spent time in the Sales and Customer Service departments of Agility Logistics Parks (ALP).



The interns built practical skills and expanded capabilities intended to help them prepare to meet the demands of the ever-evolving and competitive job market. The program concluded with presentations in which the six interns showcased their achievements and growth. The Agility training program offers a valuable opportunity for interns, preparing them to thrive in the workforce by equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve their professional ambitions.



Agility's focus on education and skill development extends beyond this training program. Since 2006, Agility has been a strategic partner of LOYAC, supporting young people in Kuwait through specialized courses and initiatives in financial literacy and entrepreneurship. Agility's commitment to education and skill development has positively impacted over 687,000 young people since 2014, with nearly 50% of participants being girls and young women.



In addition to its local initiatives in Kuwait, Agility supports community-enabling initiatives and partners in Saudi Arabia, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, India, Egypt, and other countries. Over the past decade, Agility has impacted more than 2.3 million people, providing funding for youth education, entrepreneurship, employment, and digital training, while also providing resources in response to the aftermath of natural disasters and complex humanitarian crises.







MENAFN20012025002896002148ID1109108840