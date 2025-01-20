GD Goenka University Hosts Vartah 4.0 To Address Bullying

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, January 20, 2025: GD Goenka University, in collaboration with the Fortis National Mental Program, proudly hosted the fourth edition of Vartah, India's premier school counsellor summit.



Organised at the University campus on Sohna-Gurugram Road, this VARTAH summit focused on the critical issue of "Dealing with Bullying." The event delved into the pervasive problem of bullying that affects numerous school children across the nation. Renowned mental health specialists, educators, and school counsellors gathered to discuss effective strategies for preventing, recognising, and addressing bullying.

''GD Goenka Group is firmly committed to nurturing a safe and inclusive environment for all students. Vartah 4.0 is a testament to our dedication to addressing crucial issues like bullying. Together, we can make a significant impact on the well-being of our children and build a brighter future for them,'' said Dr. Anjali Midha, Dean of School of Liberal Arts Faculty, GD Goenka University.



Echoing her views, Dr. Samir Parikh, Chairperson, Fortis National Mental Health Program, said,''Empowering school counsellors with the right knowledge and tools is vital in our fight against bullying. Vartah 4.0 represents our collective commitment and an essential step towards creating a supportive network that can address the mental health challenges faced by students today.''



The summit served as a platform for thought-provoking discussions, engaging seminars, and the exchange of practical ideas to make schools safer and more supportive. It also emphasised the significance of fostering a respectful society and positive educational environments.



Through the Vartah dialogues, over 300 school counsellors have garnered valuable skills and knowledge to manage the complex mental health requirements of adolescents.

Bullying often results in long-term psychological trauma, affecting the children's confidence and sense of safety. In this regard, Vartah 4.0 stands as a beacon of hope in the fight against bullying, promoting a culture of empathy and resilience among students.

