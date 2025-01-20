UK vows to ‘explore options’ for army bases in Ukraine

(MENAFN) The UK and Ukraine have formalized a long-term partnership agreement focusing on defense and military infrastructure. Signed on January 16, 2025, the 15-page document outlines plans for the development of military bases in Ukraine, aligning with standards. The agreement was finalized by British Prime Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev.



Key aspects of the deal include exploring options for deploying military bases, logistics depots, and reserve equipment storage, as well as enhancing Ukraine’s naval capabilities in the Black Sea. The UK also pledged to provide Ukraine with at least £3 billion in military aid annually until 2031, with possible further support.



Additionally, the agreement involves strengthening air defense systems, long-range strike capabilities, and weapon stockpiles. While the pact lays the groundwork for increased cooperation, some aspects remain unspecified, with Zelensky hinting at potential “secret” components.



The UK has been a significant supporter of Ukraine since the onset of the conflict with Russia, committing £12.8 billion ($16 billion) in aid and training tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops. However, Russia has criticized this ongoing support, accusing the UK of prolonging the conflict.



Reports suggest that US President-elect Donald Trump may propose deploying European peacekeepers in Ukraine, though the UK remains cautious about sending troops to the region.

