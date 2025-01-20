Gulf Law, Arbitration Week To Kick Off In Manama Next Week

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Jan 20 (KUNA) -- The GCC Commercial Arbitration Centre said on Monday it will organize the First Gulf Law and Arbitration Week in Bahrain from January 26-30.

The event will bring together Gulf and world business leaders, investors, economists, experts, and senior executives, as well as key decision-makers from major sectors like business, judiciary, law, arbitration, and dispute resolution, the center said in a press release.

The first-of-its-kind week will also host businesspeople and investors from the GCC and G20 countries, alongside officials and experts in management and law.

It will be held in Manama in collaboration with several GCC bodies, mainly the Federation of Gulf Chambers, the GCC Interconnection Authority, GCC Standardization Organization and Gulf Engineering Union, it added.

The event represents a significant step towards developing the business and investment environment in the region to achieve sustainable economic development. (end)

kna







MENAFN20012025000071011013ID1109108041