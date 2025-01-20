Humanitarian Crisis: Lop Rahul Urges Delhi CM, Centre To Address Woes Of Kin, Patients At AIIMS

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has written to Delhi Chief Atishi and Union Minister J.P. Nadda, highlighting the dire need for improved facilities for patients and their families at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

"During my recent visit, I was saddened to see hundreds of patients and their family members huddled on the footpath and in the subway in the bitter winter cold, with only thin blankets to protect them, without drinking water or sanitation facilities.

"Many of these patients travel from across the country, spend their life savings, and wait for months on end for medical care at India's premier medical institution. I am sure you will agree that no one should face such hardship, especially while already battling serious medical conditions,” LoP Rahul Gandhi wrote in the letter.

Describing the condition at AIIMS further, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said,“I witnessed patients and their families forced to sleep in freezing conditions under the metro station near AIIMS. They have no access to basic amenities such as drinking water or toilets, and the area is surrounded by heaps of garbage. This reflects not only the neglect of these individuals but also the inadequacies in providing affordable and quality healthcare in their home regions."

Emphasising the humanitarian aspect, LoP Gandhi expressed hope that his letter would prompt immediate action.

"I urge the Chief Minister of Delhi and the Union Health Minister to address this crisis urgently. Additionally, I hope the Central government allocates significant resources in the upcoming budget to strengthen the public healthcare system," he added.

Rahul Gandhi also shed light on the overburdened state of AIIMS Delhi, calling it a national concern.

"The Government of India should work with the AIIMS leadership, the Government of Delhi and charitable organisations to provide heating, bedding, water and shelter to patients, and expand facilities for accommodation. In addition, reducing the long wait times at each step of treatment, and providing patients information about wait times, would help reduce patients' uncertainty,” Rahul Gandhi said.

"As a first step, operationalising the newly-established AIIMS facilities across the country should be prioritised to reduce the strain on Delhi AIIMS," the former Congress chief recommended.

Furthermore, LoP Gandhi proposed broader reforms in public healthcare infrastructure, saying, "It is crucial to strengthen the healthcare system at all levels -- primary, secondary, and tertiary -- through collaborative efforts with state governments. Central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat should be reviewed and expanded to minimise out-of-pocket expenses for patients by widening eligibility criteria, increasing the number of empanelled hospitals, and covering a broader range of conditions."

In addressing the rising costs of private healthcare, Rahul Gandhi called for detailed scrutiny to ensure affordability and accessibility for the public.

"The sharp increase in private healthcare costs further burdens families and needs urgent examination," Rahul Gandhi stated.