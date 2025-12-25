Active Participation And Interactive Discussions During The Training Sessions Of The Letsia Forward Program

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The training sessions within thewitnessed active participation from entrepreneurs and participating companies, with the day distinguished by strong engagement, direct contributions, and rich discussions that reflected the participants' enthusiasm and readiness to benefit from this core training phase.

Throughout the sessions, entrepreneurs raised a variety of questions related to developing their projects and engaged with trainers and experts on practical aspects such as business models, growth strategies, and overcoming challenges along their entrepreneurial journey. The environment remained highly interactive, encouraging open dialogue and practical application.

In this context,, emphasized that this level of engagement reflects the success of the program's vision in creating a genuine and effective training environment, stating:

He added that thewas designed to provide entrepreneurs with direct guidance, knowledge exchange opportunities, and practical support to help them develop their projects realistically and effectively, in line with the vision ofand with the support ofto build an integrated entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The program will continue its training sessions as part of the core phase in the coming period, maintaining its focus on active participation, continuous mentorship, and practical follow-up to ensure maximum benefit for all participating companies.