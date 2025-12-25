403
Active Participation And Interactive Discussions During The Training Sessions Of The Letsia Forward Program
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The training sessions within the Letsia Forward Program witnessed active participation from entrepreneurs and participating companies, with the day distinguished by strong engagement, direct contributions, and rich discussions that reflected the participants' enthusiasm and readiness to benefit from this core training phase.
Throughout the sessions, entrepreneurs raised a variety of questions related to developing their projects and engaged with trainers and experts on practical aspects such as business models, growth strategies, and overcoming challenges along their entrepreneurial journey. The environment remained highly interactive, encouraging open dialogue and practical application. In this context, Mohamed Rabie Moawad – Chairman of Letsia Holding, emphasized that this level of engagement reflects the success of the program's vision in creating a genuine and effective training environment, stating: “We are not delivering a traditional training program; we are building a real platform for empowerment and practical development. What we are witnessing today in terms of dialogue and interaction confirms that these entrepreneurs are serious about their journey and ready to take meaningful steps toward building sustainable, growth-driven companies.” He added that the Letsia Forward Program was designed to provide entrepreneurs with direct guidance, knowledge exchange opportunities, and practical support to help them develop their projects realistically and effectively, in line with the vision of Letsia Youth and with the support of Letsia Holding to build an integrated entrepreneurial ecosystem.
The program will continue its training sessions as part of the core phase in the coming period, maintaining its focus on active participation, continuous mentorship, and practical follow-up to ensure maximum benefit for all participating companies.
