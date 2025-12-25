'Shameful Act': Suvendu Adhikari Speaks To Father Of Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday spoke to Rabilal Chandra Das, the father of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das, who was brutally beaten to death and set ablaze by a mob in Mymensingh district of Bangladesh. Last week, Das was lynched by a mob accusing him of blasphemy.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Adhikari condemned the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, calling it a "shameful act". Addressing the press conference, Adhikari said, "It's not only the murder of a Hindu in Bangladesh. We all saw via a viral video that the Bangladesh police handed over the Hindu man to huge protestors. It's rare, rare of the rare, that police hand over anyone to protestors from a police station. It's a shameful act by the Yunus government and a shameful example. The whole world and Hindus are protesting this incident."

Protests and Political Reactions

He further added, "It's not only any Hindu organisation; many common people are protesting against this incident in Bangladesh. Today, Kolkata police lathi-charged on protestors. It proves there is no difference between Mamata Banerjee and Md Yunus." Adhikari's remarks come amid protests that were staged across India over the violence against minorities in Bangladesh. The purpose of the protest is to push for action against the tragic mob lynching and killing of Dipu Chandra Das on December 18 over an alleged claim of blasphemy.

Demonstration in Kolkata

In Kolkata, members of Bangiyo Hindu Jagran and other Hindu organisations held a protest on Tuesday near the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh, condemning atrocities against Hindus and the recent mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das. According to police, the demonstrators intended to submit a deputation to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. However, tensions escalated as a large crowd gathered near the premises, prompting police to resort to a lathi charge to maintain law and order.

Diplomatic Tensions Rise

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has suspended consular and visa services in New Delhi and Agartala due to security concerns following protests. Earlier, India summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner, for the second time in a week, amid apparent strain in ties over the anti-India developments in the neighbouring country, including the brutal killing of 27-year-old Hindu youth in Mymensingh.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)