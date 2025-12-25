Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Reveals Target Dates For Village Upgrades In Bash Garvand And Eyvazkhanbayli

2025-12-25 06:06:59
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 25. The work in Azerbaijan's Bash Garvand and Eyvazkhanbayli villages will be completed next year, Leysan Mammadov, executive director of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts, told reporters, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

According to him, the demolition and vertical planning work has been completed in residential complexes No. 1 and 3 of Aghdam city.

"The foundations of five residential areas have been laid in the city of Aghdam. Currently, demolition and vertical planning work have been completed in residential complexes No. 1 and 3. Construction work is continuing in residential complexes No. 4 and 5, as well as in Bash Garvand and Eyvazkhanbayli. It's planned to complete the ongoing work in the villages by the end of 2026," he added.

