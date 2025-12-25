Azerbaijan Reveals Target Dates For Village Upgrades In Bash Garvand And Eyvazkhanbayli
According to him, the demolition and vertical planning work has been completed in residential complexes No. 1 and 3 of Aghdam city.
"The foundations of five residential areas have been laid in the city of Aghdam. Currently, demolition and vertical planning work have been completed in residential complexes No. 1 and 3. Construction work is continuing in residential complexes No. 4 and 5, as well as in Bash Garvand and Eyvazkhanbayli. It's planned to complete the ongoing work in the villages by the end of 2026," he added.
