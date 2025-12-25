VP Radhakrishnan Releases 'Mahamana Vangmay', Works Of Madan Malaviya

The Vice President C P Radhakrishnan released 'Mahamana Vangmay', the final series of the collected works of Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya at Bharat Mandapam on Thursday.

A Towering Nationalist and Visionary

Radhakrishnan described Mahamana Malaviya as a towering nationalist, journalist, social reformer, lawyer, statesman, educationist, and distinguished scholar of ancient Indian culture, according to a release. He also said that Pandit Malaviya was a rare visionary who firmly believed that India's future lay not in discarding its past, but in rejuvenating it, thus serving as a bridge between India's ancient values and modern democratic aspirations.

Harmonising Ancient and Modern Civilisations

Highlighting Pandit Malaviya's commitment to scientific and technological education, the Vice President said this reflected his ability to harmonise the best elements of ancient and modern civilisations, the press statement added.

'Intellectual DNA of India's Freedom Struggle'

The Vice President also described 'Mahamana Vangmay' as more than just a collection of writings; the Vice President said it represents the intellectual DNA of India's freedom struggle and a blueprint for the country's cultural renaissance.

Legacy in Education

The Vice President also recalled Mahamana Malaviya's faith in education as the strongest instrument of national awakening during colonial rule, also said the establishment of Banaras Hindu University stands as a living testament to his belief that modern education and Indian culture must grow together.

Malaviya's Vision in Contemporary India

Radhakrishnan also observed that Mahamana Malaviya's vision of a strong, self-reliant, and enlightened India resonates deeply with contemporary initiatives such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India, and the mission of Viksit Bharat by 2047, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is carrying forward Pandit Malaviya's enduring legacy. "Mahamana Malaviya's emphasis on inclusive, value-based, and skill-oriented education finds strong reflection in the National Education Policy 2020", said the Vice President.

About 'Mahamana Vangmay'

The press statement mentioned that the second and final series of Mahamana Vangmay, comprising 12 volumes spread across about 3,500 pages, is a comprehensive collection of the writings and speeches of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya. He also congratulated the Mahamana Malaviya Mission and the Publications Division for their monumental effort and urged universities, scholars, and young researchers to actively engage with these volumes, noting that they offer enduring solutions to contemporary challenges, mentioned the press statement. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)