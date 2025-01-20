EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

DATAGROUP introduces new generation of the CORBOX

Customized IT outsourcing services focusing on security, compliance, cloud and AI Pliezhausen, 20 January 2024 – DATAGROUP presents the new generation of the CORBOX: This version of the modular IT outsourcing kit offers advanced protection against cyber-attacks, flexible cloud options, current compliance and AI-supported automation. DATAGROUP's new CORBOX modules are specifically aimed at the growing security requirements and regulatory guidance for companies in Germany. DATAGROUP, a leading German IT service provider, launches the seventh generation of the CORBOX, its modular IT outsourcing kit. Some adjustments were made with a view to the changing requirements of companies in Germany and the focus is placed on four core services: CORSecurity, CORCloud, CORCompliance und CORIntelligence. They are deeply integrated into every service and ensure security, efficiency, adaptability and support customers to comply with the NIS2. For more than ten years, CORBOX has been DATAGROUP's established IT outsourcing product. The modular design of the services gives companies the flexibility to individually select those services they need. The new CORBOX includes nine modules which are specifically tailored to the needs of a dynamic business world: Cloud Services, SAP Services, Application & Data Management, Network Services, Security Services, Communication & Collaboration, Workplace Services, Compliance Services and Service Desk. “The CORBOX provides our customers with services that are not only geared towards the highest security and compliance requirements but also offer the flexibility to integrate new technologies in a way that exactly aligns with their IT strategy”, explains Andreas Baresel, Chief Executive Officer of DATAGROUP.“It is our aim to support companies in an increasingly complex digital world while giving them the future viability they need.” Extended IT Security Standards and Compliance Services Comprehensive extensions in IT security are an essential component of the new CORBOX generation since this area is the foundation of every modern IT landscape. CORSecurity provides extensive protection, which is integrated at all levels of the CORBOX, from infrastructure up to individual applications. This integrated security architecture offers effective defensive measures against cyber threats and ensures security, particularly in sensible areas such as critical infrastructures. The CORBOX also assists companies in flexibly addressing the growing regulatory requirements such as NIS2. DATAGROUP's CORCompliance core service provides customers with ready-to-use services that meet these requirements – for industries which are already regulated as well as for companies which did not have to deal with regulatory requirements before. Cloud and AI-Supported Automation for Efficiency As cloud technologies continue to be the center of digital transformation, CORCloud allows companies to use the appropriate cloud for their individual needs. The multi-cloud management of the CORBOX seamlessly connects different cloud models such as private, enterprise, sovereign or hyperscaler clouds and offers scalability and adaptability to the changing business needs. The integration of intelligent automation solutions is a decisive step in the further development of modern IT services. CORIntelligence helps to increase efficiency, optimize processes and, at the same time, to maintain services that were individually adapted. By using its own AI technologies, DATAGROUP adds pioneering automation to every service of the CORBOX. Thanks to the implementation of CORIntelligence, customers have even more flexible, responsive IT support with efficiency being increased.

About DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy. Invitation to the conference call on February 20, 2025 On February 20, 2025, DATAGROUP will publish the figures for the first quarter of FY 2024/2025. Two online conferences with Andreas Baresel, CEO/CFO, will take place on the same day. Please register under the following links:

