Trump Tells Team To Set Up Putin Call In Coming Days - Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald has instructed his aides to organize a phone call with Russia's Vladimir within days after inauguration.

This was reported by CNN , citing sources, Ukrinform saw.

"President-elect Donald Trump has directed his aides to arrange a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the days after he's sworn in, with one goal of the conversation to discuss an in-person meeting in the coming months to try to end the war in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter," the reports.

During the presidential campaign, Trump pledged to end the war within 24 hours of taking office.“But on the eve of his inauguration, with little to indicate the nearly three-year war is on the verge of concluding, it's almost certain he'll break that vow,” the report said.

Police from other states, over 8,000 National Guardsmen deployed for's Inauguration

Instead, Trump and his team hope to quickly begin work on a settlement plan that could be implemented within the first months of his presidency - including by speaking directly with Putin, CNN reported.

Trump's national security team began working on preparations for a phone call with Putin several weeks ago. It is not yet clear whether a date for the call has been finalized.

Once Trump takes office, American and Russian officials could begin serious work on arranging a face-to-face meeting, the channel said. The incoming U.S. president has said talks are already being organized, but the Kremlin has said it will wait until Trump takes office to begin formal preparations. Switzerland and Serbia have both said they would be willing to host such meeting.

Former FM of Ukraine:can force Putin to crawl to talks where he will be handed surrender

CNN notes that any talks between Trump and Putin would reflect“a sharp break from President Joe Biden's approach,” as he has not spoken directly with Putin in nearly three years, wary any conversation would be useful toward resolving the conflict.

“Trump sees things differently. His view, described by a person familiar with his thinking, is that direct engagement with Putin is exactly what is needed to find a solution to end the war,” CNN reports.

As noted, it is currently unclear to what extent Trump plans to continue the Biden administration's strategy of providing weapons and intelligence to Kyiv.

Police from other states, over 8,000 National Guardsmen deployed for's Inauguration

As Ukrinform reported, Monday, January 20, will be Donald Trump's first day in office as the 47th President of the United States, after he is sworn in. According to the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the term of office of each incumbent president ends at noon on January 20 of the year following the election. Immediately after that, the new president takes the oath of office and assumes official powers as head of state.

Photo: Getty Images