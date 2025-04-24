Animon.Ai Debuts As World's First Anime-Specific AI Video Generator

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Animon is designed for true anime lovers, offering unlimited video generation for individual creators around the world, including at the individual paid membership level. Rejecting hard-to-understand "token" pricing, Animon's new subscription model allows users to create as much as their imagination allows. This approach fosters a vibrant global anime creator community by encouraging fresh and compelling content without erecting unnecessary financial or logistical barriers.

Designed for creators at all levels, Animon supports both newcomers crafting their first ACG content and professional directors producing studio-quality videos alike. It is designed to deliver high-quality outputs with dynamic motion, detailed lighting, and narrative depth. Its user-friendly platforms and sophisticated capabilities enhance efficiency, while its commitment to supporting the anime sector cultivates talent and encourages global community expansion.

Watch the launch at link:

"Our mission is to empower every anime enthusiast with tools that help them express their unique vision-drawing inspiration from masters like Hayao Miyazaki," said Yuji Maruyama, Animon spokesperson.

"Developed in Japan alongside CreateAI's global team and our top anime producers, Animon represents a breakthrough in collaborative innovation, placing the future of Japanese anime firmly into the hands of creators worldwide, offering unlimited iterations for individual users and an inclusive design that empowers everyone-from beginners to experts-to drive forth the anime industry's growth," said Cheng Lu, President and CEO of CreateAI.

Following a successful testing phase, Animon is now officially live available at Animon.

About Animon

Animon is a Tokyo-based innovator in anime and technology and a CreateAI company. We are dedicated to seamlessly integrating tradition with modernity to empower creators worldwide.

Animon Media Contact:

[email protected]

About CreateAI

CreateAI (formerly TuSimple) is a global applied artificial intelligence company with offices in the US, China, and Japan. The Company is developing leading AI technology for a number of end-use applications and pioneering the future of digital entertainment content production, seamlessly blending cutting-edge generative AI technology with the creativity of world-class talent. Our mission is to redefine the boundaries of what's possible in digital storytelling by developing immersive, captivating, and visually stunning experiences that resonate with audiences on a global scale.

CreateAI Media Contact:

Brad Burgess

ICR, LLC

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CreateAI Holdings Inc