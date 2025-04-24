403
Top Foreign Dignitaries And AICC Stalwarts To Arrive In Hyderabad For Dialogue On Global Justice At Bharat Summit
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / National, April 24, 2025: The Government of Telangana is set to host the Bharat Summit 2025-a landmark global conference at the HICC Novotel in Hyderabad on April 25–26, 2025. This two-day summit will bring together over 450 delegates from more than 100 countries, including representatives from nearly 100 progressive political parties, 40 to 50 ministers, and around 50 senators and members of parliament. The event will also feature prominent global heads of political organizations and renowned sectoral experts.
Marking the 140th anniversary of the Indian National Congress and the 70th year since the historic Bandung Conference, which laid the groundwork for the Non-Aligned Movement, the Bharat Summit holds profound historical and symbolic significance. The theme of the Bharat Summit, "Delivering Global Justice," is rooted in Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi ji's vision of NYAY (justice), and seeks to showcase to the world that Swaraj, Ahimsa, Satya, and Aparigraha are the enduring values necessary to build a just and liberal world order.
The Bharat Summit aims to foster meaningful dialogue on global justice, equity, and progressive cooperation. The summit will feature a series of closed-door bilateral meetings and thematic sessions focused on key global challenges, including gender justice, youth justice, economic justice, ecological justice, multilateralism, combating disinformation, and addressing social and political polarization. In addition, there will be high-level panel discussions held across both days, featuring distinguished foreign dignitaries. An Inaugural Briefing will be held on Day 1 to set the stage for the proceedings.
The Plenary Session on Day 1, will include the launch of the Hyderabad Declaration. Chief Minister Shri Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Shri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu and Minister of IT Shri D. Sridhar Babu, will deliver the inaugural welcome remarks on behalf of the Government of Telangana followed by keynote addresses from Shri Rahul Gandhi and Shri Mallikarjun Kharge. On Day 2, the Summit will conclude with a Valedictory Session, which will include addresses by Smt. Priyanka Gandhi and Shri K.C. Venugopal.
Honorable Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revanth Reddy said,“Its indeed a great honor to be hosting the first Bharat Summit in Hyderabad with reformers and changemakers from across the globe. The Bharat Summit is a progressive step towards honoring India's legacy, global peace and justice. It is one of the most defining moments for Telangana in delivering global justice.”
The Summit will host an esteemed roster of international dignitaries, including Jorge Taiana, Former Foreign Minister of Argentina; Clara López Obregón, Senator and Former Minister of Labor from Colombia; Emilio Lozada, Head of the Department of International Relations for the Communist Party of Cuba; M. Kula Segaran, Minister of Law from Malaysia; Ann Linde, Former Foreign Minister of Sweden.
Prominent Indian leaders participating across the two days include Shri Digvijaya Singh, Shri Pawan Khera, Smt. Supriya Shrinate, Shri T.S. Singh Deo, Shri Salman Khurshid, and Smt. Jothimani, among others.
The Bharat Summit 2025 is poised to be a significant platform for shaping a collective vision for a fairer and more inclusive global future.
