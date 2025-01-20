Isfahan ships 1.4 million tons of non-oil products

(MENAFN) Isfahan province exported 1.398 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at USD944.783 million during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 - December 21, 2024), according to a provincial official.



Rasoul Kouhestani-Pajouh, director-general of the province’s Customs Department, reported a 14 percent decrease in the value of non-oil exports and a 20 percent drop in weight compared to the same period last year.



Major exports from the province included petrochemical products, iron and steel, dairy products, machine-woven carpets, and copper. The main destinations for these goods were Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan, the UAE, and Turkey.



In a related announcement, Foroud Asgari, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), stated that Iran’s non-oil exports overall rose by 18 percent to reach USD43.14 billion in the same period.



Asgari also noted that imports, including gold bullion, totaled USD50.89 billion, with a 3.16 percent decrease in weight, bringing the total to 27.94 million tons.

