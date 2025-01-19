Beyond Borders: The Rise Of Digital Rights

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) In 1996, John Perry Barlow wrote the“Declaration of the Independence of Cyberspace”, inspired by the United States Declaration of Independence. Barlow expressed an idealistic vision of the Internet as a free space independent of control. However, three decades later, the internet and digital technologies have become an inseparable part of our lives, giving rise to a new concept: Digital rights. These rights are no longer just an extension of traditional human rights but have become a necessity in a world increasingly shaped by technology. Digital rights are a set of rights that protect individuals in the digital world, where each of us now has a digital existence that is inseparable from our real-life existence. This digital presence includes our personal data, social media accounts, and even our economic and social activities online. Simply put, we live in a digital world parallel to the physical one, and this new world requires new protections for our rights. The idea of digital rights began with the spread of the internet in the 1990s. Early Internet pioneers dreamed of a free and independent digital space, but reality proved that this dream needed a legal framework to protect individuals from privacy violations, censorship, and exploitation. Over time, initiatives like the“Internet Rights Charter” in 2001 and the“Global Network Initiative” in 2008 emerged, aiming to establish principles for protecting users' rights. In 2012, the United Nations Human Rights Council declared internet access a human right. This step marked the beginning of international recognition of digital rights as an integral part of human rights. Digital rights are built on fundamental values derived from human rights, such as freedom, equality and privacy. However, they add a new dimension: universality and borderlessness. In the digital world, rights do not recognise political boundaries, requiring a global framework for their protection. Some of the key principles of digital rights include: Privacy which is Protecting personal data from exploitation and surveillance. Another right is freedom of expression which seek to ensure individuals can express their opinions without censorship. The third right is internet access: The core of this right is to guarantee everyone's right to access the Internet at affordable prices and with high quality. Last but not the least is digital neutrality which focus on preventing discrimination in access to digital content or services. Today, Internet access is a necessity, like electricity and water. Without the Internet, it becomes diff icult to access education, work, or even social interaction. Therefore, Internet access should be a fundamental right for everyone, regardless of their geographic location or economic status. In addition, with increasing reliance on technology, our privacy has become more vulnerable. The data we share online can be used against us, whether through surveillance or commercial exploitation. Therefore, strict laws are needed to protect our personal data and ensure we have control over it. Further, while the internet has provided a vast space for free expression, it has also become a battleground for censorship and control. Social media platforms use artificial intelligence algorithms to manage content, sometimes leading to the unjustified blocking of legitimate content or the suspension of accounts. Therefore, safeguards are needed to protect freedom of expression in the digital space. Also, As our digital presence becomes more important, the need for a reliable digital identity has grown more urgent. This identity should protect our personal data and ensure our right to control our digital existence. Despite progress in recognising digital rights, significant challenges remain such as government censorship: Some countries impose restrictions on internet access or block certain websites. Also, data exploitation major tech companies profit immensely from personal data without clear consent from users. For example, Amazon and Google earned respectively $ 514 billion and $ 280 billion which is in total collectively earned $ 794 in 2021 from big data, which is more than two−thirds of OPEC countries, including Saudi Arabia, earned from oil production ($ 622 billion). The fourth right is digital inequality; Millions of people worldwide still lack access to the Internet or digital technologies, a gap that figures like Elon Musk are trying to address through satellite-based internet services. In conclusion, digital rights are not just an extension of human rights; they are a necessity in a world increasingly shaped by technology. We must work to strengthen and protect these rights through local and international legislation that holds governments and companies accountable. Only by ensuring digital rights can we create a digital world that reflects the values of freedom, equality, and justice that we strive for in the physical world.

