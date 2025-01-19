QF Guides Students In Becoming Digital Citizens

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In today's technology-driven world, Qatar Foundation (QF) are integrating digital tools into classrooms to create dynamic, collaborative, and engaging environments. And by fostering innovation in a safe and supportive space, QF is helping to shape responsible digital citizens.

Lina Othman, creativity and innovation teacher at Qatar Academy Msheireb (QAM), part of QF's Pre-University Education, says:“Our school's vision and mission, alongside the International Baccalaureate's philosophy, advocate for helping students become lifelong learners and effective problem solvers.

“We aim to achieve this by providing them with a well-rounded learning experience, which, in turn, deepens their conceptual understanding of interconnected global issues.”

According to Othman, this is accomplished through the integration of various learning tools, including devices such as iPads and Chromebooks, and specialised educational apps – as well as more traditional teaching methods.

“There are many benefits to using technology in the classroom,” says Othman.“When students use digital platforms, they also develop skills that allow them to be thinkers, inquirers, and collaborators.”

A key focus at QAM is fostering student agency - empowering learners to take ownership of their education. According to Othman, technology provides tools that enable students to express themselves in ways that align with their interests and cultural identities.

Through Artificial Intelligence (AI), QAM personalises the learning experience by analysing individual progress and tailoring lessons to suit diverse needs. For example, students have utilised AI generators to create modern Qatari art, designed local houses in Minecraft, reimagined traditional music by incorporating modern beats, and crafted recipes using Canva. According to Othman, this approach has resulted in higher levels of engagement.

At QAM, this approach to integrated learning goes hand-in-hand with promoting the safe use of technology. Students are taught to validate information, check credibility, and distinguish between real and fake news. The curriculum also covers how to avoid hacking, recognise clickbait and spam, and address cyberbullying.

“We also teach students how to communicate online, encouraging them to be respectful to people they've never met or don't know,” she said.“Through global projects, like Skypathon where they connect with others online, we emphasise the importance of being open-minded and respectful in all digital interactions.”

Part of Othman's role at QAM is to support and guide teachers through regular meetings and workshops.“I provide them with a lesson or skill to emphasise in their classrooms, but it doesn't always have to come from me; it should also be modelled by others,” she added.“We discuss specific skills, such as citation, indexing, intellectual property, or copyright, and I offer ideas on how to teach these effectively to students.”

MENAFN19012025000067011011ID1109106806