Hamas Hands Over Three Israeli Detainees To Red Cross In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Izz Al Din Al Qassam Brigades, military wing of Hamas, on Sunday handed over three Israeli detainees to International Committee of Red Cross in Gaza City, as part of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the Israeli occupation, which took effect on Sunday morning.

The correspondent of Qatar News Agency (QNA) in Gaza said several arrived at Al Saraya area in Gaza's Al Rimal neighborhood, carrying the three detainees, whose names were announced by Al Qassam earlier today.

The detainees were handed over to the Israeli authorities as part of the agreement.

Red Cross teams in Gaza passed through the Netzarim Corridor toward Gaza City and received the three detainees Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, to transfer them to Israeli side.

The ceasefire agreement between Hamas and the Israeli occupation officially came into effect on Sunday morning.

LIVE UPDATES: Palestinian prisoners set to be released from Israeli prison

