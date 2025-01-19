UK Welcomes Release Of Three Hostages In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 19 (KUNA) -- UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy issued a statement on Sunday welcoming the release of three hostages in Gaza, including British national Emily Damari.

In a statement, Lammy said, "we welcome the release of three hostages in Gaza, including British national Emily Damari, and thank Qatar, Egypt and the US for their support in bringing these individuals' and their families' horrific ordeal to an end."

"Our thoughts are also with those still waiting to be reunited with their loved ones, including the families of UK linked hostages Eli Sharabi, Oded Lifshitz and Avinatan Or.

"We are clear the deal must be implemented in full; all hostages be returned and aid be allowed to flow into Gaza now.

This ceasefire must lead to a credible pathway towards a two-state solution in which Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace," he added. (end)

