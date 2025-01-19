Dele Alli Attempts Comeback At Serie A Outfit Como

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Milan, Italy: Dele Alli signed for ambitious Como on Sunday as the former England international makes a comeback after being released by Everton at the end of last season.

In a statement, team Como said that they had signed Ali "on an 18-month contract, with an option to extend for an additional 12 months" after he had moved to Italy to train with Cesc Fabregas' team at the end of last year.

"The focus will be on providing Dele with a supportive environment where he can gradually integrate into the squad," said Como.

"While there will be no immediate performance expectations, the club is confident that he will make a significant contribution both on the pitch and as a mentor to the club's young talents."

The 28-year-old's once promising career went awry when he left Tottenham Hotspur for Everton in January 2022, lasting only until the end of that season before being loaned to Besiktas the following summer.

In total Ali played just 13 times for Everton, scoring no goals, and he revealed in 2023 that he struggled with his mental health after his loan at Besiktas and that he was sexually abused as a child.

Ali, who has played 37 times for England but last represented his country in 2019, played his best football at Tottenham where alongside the likes of Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen he scored 67 times in seven seasons.

Como are one place above the Serie A relegation zone and host Udinese on Monday night.