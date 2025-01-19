City Advances Affordable Housing Development Projects

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) These projects will receive municipal funding contributions through the Affordable Development Project Stream process:

Organization Address/Ward Units Target Occupancy Municipal Funding CityHousing Hamilton 106 Bay Street North (Ward 2) 55 Q4 2024 $1,600,000 Victoria Park Homes 60 Caledon Ave (Ward 8) 261 Q3 2025 $1,000,000 St. Mathews House 412 Barton Street East (Ward 3) 15 Q1 2025 $435,000 Indwell Community Homes 311 Robert Street (Ward 3) 23 Q2 2026 $143,611 Sacajawea Non-Profit Housing Inc. 204 Gage Avenue North (Ward 3) 40 Q3 2026 $200,000 Indwell Community Homes 174 Ottawa Street North (Ward 3) 32 Q4 2026 $1,870,000 Indwell Community Homes 120 Wentworth St North (Ward 3) 50 Q4 2026 $350,000 Hamilton East Kiwanis Non-Profit Homes Inc. 1518 Upper Wentworth St (Ward 7) 124 Q1 2027 $1,400,000 Sacajawea Non-Profit Housing Inc. 95 Dundurn Street South (Ward 1) 30 Q1 2027 $250,000 Young Women's Christian Association 1067 Barton Street East (Ward 3) 90 Q2 2027 $450,000 Good Shepherd Centre Hamilton 135 Mary Street (Ward 2) 155 Q3 2027 $500,000

All eligible projects were issued Letters of Intent, which served as the first official documentation to confirm City of Hamilton support. The letters represent a crucial step by bridging the gap between the evaluation results of the intake process and the formal Municipal Contribution Agreements. This process provides applicants with official documentation sooner, demonstrating that the City is first at the table with support, so applicants can move forward with provincial and federal funding submissions.

“Access to adequate and affordable housing is one of the most urgent issues our city faces and continues to be a top priority for our Council and City staff,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager.“Advancing affordable housing development projects is a crucial step toward helping individuals move out of homelessness into greater stability, emphasizing the City's commitment to sustainable and inclusive development.”

About the Affordable Housing Development Project Stream

The Affordable Housing Development Project Stream is a transparent, streamlined process for evaluating the feasibility of an affordable or supportive housing project, fast-tracking through approval processes and allocating municipal funding and other forms of support within the City of Hamilton over the next five years. This process helps expedite the process, with new construction projects beginning each spring.

All projects evaluated through the Affordable Housing Development Project Stream receive Letters of Intent and Municipal Contribution Agreements, regardless of whether the City contributes funding or administrative support. This ensures that if funding becomes available in the future, it can be quickly and efficiently allocated by updating existing documentation. These written commitments from the City give applicants a solid foundation to advocate for additional funding from other orders of government.

“The Project Stream provides a transparent process for funding allocation decisions, ensuring all potential affordable housing developers have an equal opportunity to access available funding,” said Justin Lewis, Director, Housing Secretariat.“The municipal contribution to these projects can take various forms, depending on the specific needs of each project. The objective is to work together to build the greatest number of affordable and supportive housing units possible with the City's assistance.”

Interested housing providers can apply to the Housing Secretariat's intake process, online at . Project Stream applications are evaluated quarterly, with application rounds closing on March 15th, June 15th, September 15th, and December 15th, respectively.

Quick Facts



The Affordable Housing Development Project Stream was developed in partnership between the Housing Secretariat Division and the Planning & Economic Development Department. It is designed to provide a clear and consistent process for allocating funding to new affordable housing construction projects annually.

41 eligible projects have been submitted through the Affordable Housing Development Project Stream process, representing approximately 2,500 new affordable and supportive housing units.

This initiative aligns with the City's Housing Sustainability & Investment Roadmap, the Housing and Homelessness Action Plan, and Council Priorities, ensuring that all potential affordable housing developers have an equal opportunity to pursue available funding. The initiative also aligns with the 2022-2026 Council Priority of Safe and Thriving Neighbourhoods; Outcome 1: Increase the supply of affordable and supportive housing and reduce chronic homelessness.

