IMF revises its global economic growth forecast

(MENAFN) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its global economic growth forecast, projecting a growth rate of 3.3% for 2025 and 2026, slightly lower than the historical average of 3.7% from 2000 to 2019. This forecast, released in the World Economic Outlook on Friday, reflects a modest improvement compared to the IMF's previous October 2024 outlook.



The revision was largely driven by an upward adjustment in growth expectations for the United States, which balanced out downgrades for other major economies. Additionally, global inflation is expected to decrease to 4.2% in 2025 and 3.5% in 2026, returning to target levels in advanced economies before emerging and developing nations, according to the IMF’s report.

