U.S. Supreme Court upholds law banning TikTok

(MENAFN) The U.S. Supreme Court upheld a law banning TikTok on Friday, just hours after the ban took effect, which President-elect Donald had promised to reverse. The court ruled that the law did not violate free speech rights, citing legitimate national security concerns regarding the app’s ownership by the Chinese company ByteDance.



This decision affects the 170 million U.S. users of the app, as it is now set to be fully banned. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement saying that the administration was awaiting the court's decision, which aligned with President Biden’s position on TikTok. Biden has supported keeping the app available in the U.S. under American ownership or another arrangement that addresses national security concerns raised by Congress.



Jean-Pierre also noted that, due to timing, the necessary actions to enforce the law would fall to the next administration, which takes office on Monday.



President-elect Donald Trump responded to the ruling, stating that it was anticipated and emphasized that everyone should respect the Supreme Court's decision. He added that he would make a final decision on TikTok in the near future after reviewing the situation, urging people to stay tuned.



The Supreme Court had previously heard arguments in a legal challenge filed by TikTok, ByteDance, and users against a law passed by Congress with bipartisan support, which mandates either the sale of the app or its ban due to national security risks.



Trump has consistently expressed his desire to protect TikTok, even making promises during his campaign to save it, despite earlier criticisms of the platform. He stated last month that TikTok holds a special place in his heart.

