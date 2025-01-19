Doctor Pet: UAE’s First Home-Grown Pet Care Brand Expands

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE – January 2025 – Doctor Pet, the UAE’s first home-grown pet care brand, has officially expanded its operations to Kuwait and Qatar, further solidifying its position as a regional leader in pet care solutions. This strategic move underscores the brand’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality, reliable pet grooming and hygiene products across the GCC.



Launched with a mission to address the unique needs of pets in the region, Doctor Pet offers a diverse range of products for dogs, cats, and horses. Its portfolio includes pet shampoos, mists, training pads, and micro-bentonite cat litter, designed with a focus on both efficacy and sustainability. With a foundation rooted in innovation and trust, Doctor Pet continues to cater to an evolving market.



A Regional Perspective

The expansion into Kuwait and Qatar comes at a time when pet ownership and the focus on pet well-being are on the rise in the GCC. By entering these markets, Doctor Pet aims to provide accessible, high-quality solutions while maintaining the brand's ethos of care and innovation.



Commenting on this milestone, Zayn Sarbazzy, Digital Marketer for Doctor Pet at ABC International Ltd, stated:

“Our entry into Kuwait and Qatar represents an important chapter for Doctor Pet. As a brand born in the UAE, we remain dedicated to enhancing the bond between pets and their owners by delivering products that prioritize quality and safety. Expanding regionally allows us to extend our values of care and responsibility to a wider audience.”



Commitment to Growth and Community

Doctor Pet’s products are currently available through leading online platforms such as Talabat, Noon, and Amazon, as well as in over 136 retail outlets, including vet clinics, hypermarkets, and specialty pet stores. The brand also operates The Pet Care by Doctor Pet, a multi-brand outlet that hosts events to engage with the local pet community.



Looking ahead, Doctor Pet plans to introduce innovative solutions, including crystal cat litter and nutritional care products, reinforcing its role as a forward-thinking player in the pet care industry.



For additional details, visit or follow @DoctorPetOfficial on Instagram.



