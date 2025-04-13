Malaika Arora Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Lovely Week Gone By

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 13 (IANS): Bollywood diva Malaika Arora offered a glimpse into her past week, sharing a heartwarming series of photos and moments on social media.

Malaika's latest post offered a personal peek into the highlights of her past week - from cozy moments at home to stylish outings and wellness rituals. The pictures exuded warmth and positivity, reflecting the actress's love for balance, beauty, and living life to the fullest. Whether it was a serene walk, a fun catch-up with friends, or a quiet moment with her pet, each photo captured a slice of joy from her everyday life.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Arora, on Sunday, dropped a series of photos and wrote,“Been a lovely week.” The carousel of pictures features candid shots of Malaika, her Ghibli-inspired avatar, her favorite song, workout moments, favorite meal, and glimpses of time spent with friends.

Earlier, the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl shared some fun moments with her furry baby, Casper, on National Pet Day. Sharing a sweet video featuring her moments with Casper, Malaika captioned the post: Every day is Pet Day when you have a soul like Casper by your side. He's not just my pet-he's my son, my shadow, my sunshine...Grateful for the unconditional love, kisses, and tail wags that make life whole.”

Prior to this, the 51-year-old actress had given an insight into her personal favorites. In an Instagram post, she shared a curated series of snapshots that reflected her personal world-featuring cherished moments with her sister Amrita Arora, their mother Joyce Polycarp, and their adorable pet dog, Casper. Among the highlights were her favorite cap, a delicious plate of halwa poori with black chickpeas, a bouquet of roses, and a musical touch with Marvin Gaye's timeless track,“Got to Give It Up,” showcasing her love for soulful tunes.

“These r a few of my fav things. (sic)," Malaika captioned the post.

Professionally, Malaika has taken on the role of judge in the dance reality show“Hip Hop India 2.” In a recent episode, the spotlight was on an electrifying face-off between Malaika and fellow judge, choreographer-director Remo D'Souza, adding a thrilling twist to the competition.

Talking about this, Malaika shared,“My team brings more than just moves; they bring fire, focus, and fearlessness. This isn't just a competition for us, it's a takeover. We've come to own the stage, and audiences will see it themselves.”