403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian missile strike kills over 20 in Ukraine, injures 83
(MENAFN) A Russian missile strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday resulted in the deaths of more than 20 people, according to Ukrainian officials.
Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar initially reported the tragedy on Telegram, stating, “On this bright day of Palm Sunday, our community suffered a terrible tragedy. The enemy launched a missile strike on civilians. Unfortunately, more than 20 deaths are already known.”
Later, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko updated the casualty figures, reporting 21 deaths and 83 injuries, including seven children, as of 12:20 pm local time (0920GMT). Sumy Governor Volodymyr Artyukh separately claimed on Telegram that the center of Sumy was hit by two ballistic missiles.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack in a statement on X, noting that rescue operations were underway and all necessary services were deployed. He strongly condemned the attack, saying, “The world must respond firmly. The United States, Europe, everyone in the world who wants this war and these killings to end.”
Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's position that Moscow is "dragging this war out," adding, "Without pressure on Russia, peace is impossible. Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs."
Acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar initially reported the tragedy on Telegram, stating, “On this bright day of Palm Sunday, our community suffered a terrible tragedy. The enemy launched a missile strike on civilians. Unfortunately, more than 20 deaths are already known.”
Later, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko updated the casualty figures, reporting 21 deaths and 83 injuries, including seven children, as of 12:20 pm local time (0920GMT). Sumy Governor Volodymyr Artyukh separately claimed on Telegram that the center of Sumy was hit by two ballistic missiles.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack in a statement on X, noting that rescue operations were underway and all necessary services were deployed. He strongly condemned the attack, saying, “The world must respond firmly. The United States, Europe, everyone in the world who wants this war and these killings to end.”
Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine's position that Moscow is "dragging this war out," adding, "Without pressure on Russia, peace is impossible. Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment