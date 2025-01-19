Trump swiftly nominates key figures to focus on (AI)

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has swiftly nominated key figures to focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, but their roles in other scientific areas remain unclear. During his first term from 2017 to 2021, Trump lacked a formal science adviser, but his second term is shaping up to be different. As he prepares to take office on January 20, Trump has already selected three individuals for crucial scientific advisory roles. Michael Kratsios, a former Chief Officer during Trump’s first term, is nominated to lead the White House Office of Science and Policy (OSTP) if confirmed by the Senate. The OSTP coordinates scientific policy across the U.S. government, and Kratsios will also serve as the President's scientific advisor. Previously, Kratsios was the acting director of research and engineering at the U.S. Department of Defense, where he oversaw technology and research initiatives aimed at maintaining the department's technological edge.



Kratsios played a key role in advancing national technology policies, including initiatives in AI, quantum computing, 5G communications, autonomous vehicles, and high-speed internet. Under his leadership, the White House launched several national strategies in these fields, along with programs to boost science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education. David Sachs, a technology investor and former PayPal CEO, will take on a new role as "Emperor of Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrencies" in the Trump administration. Sachs is also set to chair the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST), which consists of external experts in research and industry. In a statement on his social media platform, Trump praised Sachs and stated that he would guide U.S. policy on AI and cryptocurrencies, positioning America as a global leader in these vital areas. Sachs will also focus on protecting free speech online and developing a legal framework for the cryptocurrency industry to thrive within the U.S.

