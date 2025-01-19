Qatar And UAE Discuss Economic Relations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: of Commerce and H E Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani met with Minister of of the sisterly United Arab Emirates (UAE) H E Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, on the sidelines of His Excellency's visit to the UAE.

The meeting discussed the distinguished economic relations between the two countries and explored the available cooperation opportunities in trade, and industry.

Stressing the significance of this meeting, the Minister of Commerce and Industry praised the depth of relations between Qatar and the UAE and the continuous development they are witnessing that reflects the fraternal ties between the two countries.

He noted the importance of enhancing cooperation in trade, investment and industry in order to achieve common interests and support the prosperity of the two brotherly countries.

His Excellency also met with UAE Minister of Investment H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al Suwaidi, where they discussed investment opportunities available in various sectors to enhance regional cooperation within the framework of the integrated industrial partnership to support economic growth in the Gulf region.

In addition, Minister of Commerce and Industry met with UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology H E Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, where they touched on economic and industrial relations between the two countries and discussed opportunities for cooperation in this field in addition to many topics of common interest.

His Excellency said that Qatar and the UAE share many visions and ambitions and are constantly seeking to strengthen relations and deepen joint cooperation between them, stressing the importance of intensifying efforts to achieve economic and industrial integration to serve common interests.