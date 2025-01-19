Minister Of State At Foreign Ministry Makes Phone Call To Romanian Foreign Minister
Date
1/19/2025 4:35:06 AM
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khulaifi, held a phone call with HE Emil Horizeanu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania, today, January 19, 2025.
During the call, they reviewed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, and discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories in light of the ceasefire agreement and the exchange of detainees and prisoners.
