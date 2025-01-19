MESIS Bids Farewell To Graduating Class Of 2025

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: MES Indian School, Abu Hamour Branch hosted a grand farewell ceremony for the Class of 2025 in the school's multipurpose hall.

The event, MESIS Prodigies, celebrated the achievements and memories of 72 graduating students. The Chief Guest, Ahamed Isham, General Secretary (Officiating), Ashraf Sharafudheen, Director of Academics, Faisal Mayan, Director of Transportation, Hashim NM, Director of Finance, Shahid, Member of the Governing Board and Principal (MES) Dr. Hameeda Kadar, graced the occasion with their presence.

The programme featured a heartfelt welcome by the Head Boy, Savitr Sudheer, speeches by students and teachers, and cultural performances, including a dance by Grade 11 students. Mohammed Ashraf appreciated the graduating students, remarking on their determination and hard work throughout their journey.

In her address, the school Principal, Pramila Kannan said,“Dear students, as you step into a new chapter of your lives, remember to carry forward the values and lessons you have learned here. You will always be a cherished part of MESIS.”

Students were presented with mementos as souvenirs, and special mention awards were conferred to the overall outstanding students in various domains. Under the Best Outgoing category, Rania Ahmed Sheikh, Savitr Sudheer Shekhar, Rehan Abdul Gafoor Muslim, and Heiza Nousher were recognised.

Nanditha Devan and Sruthi Rajani Abhilash were honoured as the Talents of the Year, while Muhamed Faheem received the title of Best Outgoing Prefect. Aditya Vivek was named the Best All-Rounder of the Year, Mitra Karthikeyan was awarded Best Outgoing Sports Person, and Razan Gafoor was recognised as the Best Academic Performer.