Sunday, January 19, Türkiye's electricity price value

(MENAFN) The utmost electricity price value for one megawatt-hour on Türkiye's day-before spot market for Sunday will be 2,950 Turkish liras at 6 PM local time (1500 GMT), in line with official data on Saturday.



The least value is set at 555,99 liras at 2 PM local time (1300 GMT), the information indicated.



The Exchange Istanbul (EXIST) information for the trade value for Sunday's electricity market indicates a decline of 13.9 percent to 1.28 billion liras in comparison to Saturday.



The arithmetical and weighted average electricity values on the day-before spot market are measured as 2,114.7 liras and 2,132.8 liras, severally.



The utmost electricity price value for one megawatt-hour for Saturday was set at 2,999.98 Turkish liras at 6 PM local time (1500 GMT), while the least was set at 1,421.69 liras at 3 PM local time (1200 GMT), in line with official information.



USD1 equals 35.44 liras at 2.00 PM local time (1100 GMT) on Saturday.



