Qatar, Chile Hold Political Consultations
Date
1/19/2025 2:21:35 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Santiago: A round of Political consultations between the foreign ministries of Qatar and Chile took place in Santiago yesterday.
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, led the Qatari delegation while the Chilean side was headed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Alberto van Klaveren Stork.
The consultations focused on strengthening and developing bilateral relations, in addition to a host of issues of common concern.
Afterwards, the two governments signed two agreements: one to establish political consultations between their foreign ministries, and the other to mutually exempt holders of diplomatic, special, and official passports from visa requirements. The agreements were signed by Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Chile's Minister of Foreign Affairs.
