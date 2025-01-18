Syrma SGS Laptop Production Unit In Tamil Nadu Inaugurated

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Jan 18 (KNN)

India's sector has reached a historic milestone with the inauguration of Syrma SGS Technology's advanced laptop assembly line in Chennai.

Launched by Union of Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, this development represents a significant leap in the 'Make in India' initiative, further cementing the country's position as a global manufacturing powerhouse.

The new assembly line has an initial production capacity of 100,000 laptops annually, with plans to scale up to 1 million units in the next 1-2 years.

This initiative is part of the government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) 2.0 scheme for IT hardware, which has already driven Rs 10,000 crore in production and created 3,900 jobs in just 18 months.

Syrma SGS operates four manufacturing units in Chennai, with laptop production now underway at its third unit.

Launched in May 2023, PLI 2.0 for IT hardware has delivered impressive results, covering products like laptops, tablets, PCs, and servers.

By December 2024, the scheme had attracted investments of Rs 520 crore and is projected to generate Rs 3.5 lakh crore in production value while creating 47,000 jobs nationwide.

The laptops produced at Syrma SGS's facility will meet international standards, showcasing India's advanced manufacturing capabilities.

In partnership with Taiwanese tech giant Micro-Star International (MSI), the facility will serve both domestic and global markets, creating 150-200 specialized jobs in electronics manufacturing by FY26.

Tamil Nadu has played a pivotal role in India's electronics manufacturing boom, hosting 47 manufacturing units supported by various government schemes. Seven of the 27 approved units under PLI 2.0 are located in the state.

The Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Sriperumbudur is expected to attract Rs 8,700 crore in investments and generate over 36,000 jobs, further solidifying Tamil Nadu's position as a leading hub for electronics production.

The inauguration of Syrma SGS's laptop assembly line is a key step toward reducing import dependency, creating high-quality jobs, and establishing India as a global leader in IT hardware manufacturing.

With PLI 2.0 accelerating growth, the country is poised to reach new heights in its electronics manufacturing journey.

(KNN Bureau)