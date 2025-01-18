Saluki Race Amuses Spectators At Marmi Festival

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Saluki Race Championship enthused spectators at the 16th edition of the Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025).

The festival, organised by Al Gannas Qatari Society and sponsored by HE Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, with support from the Social and Sports Activities Support Fund runs from January 1 to February 1.

According to an official statement from Marmi, the final of the men's championship resulted in Aman Majed al-Jassim winning first place, Al-Hasher team winning second place and Jumaa Saad al-Buainain winning third place.

In the female category, Al-Hasher team won first place while Abdulaziz Mohammed al-Zeraa took second and third places.

In the Arabian Saluki category, Mohammed Tariq al-Muftah won first place while Sultan Salman al-Adhbi and Al-Taqawi team won the second prize.

The first-place winner in each category is given QR 100,000 while the second-place cash prize is QR 70,000 and the third prize is QR 50,000.

Saluki racing has a large fan base that includes citizens, residents and foreigners. Saluki racing is considered a popular heritage, along with falconry. The Arabian Saluki and falconry are of great importance to the Bedouins, who have continued to breed the Saluki for thousands of years, and it has become an important part of the Arab hunting heritage.

The Saluki racecourse spans 2km, with the organisers having ensured that the track was prepared and paved before the competitions began, prioritising the safety of participants, who follow the races from their vehicles alongside the track.

To motivate the participating Salukis, a gazelle is placed at the back of a leading car, securely fastened for safety as protecting the gazelle is part of the sustainability goals pursued by Al Gannas Qatari Society.

