Russia hits Ukrainian energy infrastructure
1/18/2025 7:48:23 AM
(MENAFN) Russia’s military has launched a coordinated strike on Ukraine’s gas and energy infrastructure, which supports Kiev’s military-industrial complex, according to Moscow’s Defense Ministry. The attack, carried out on Wednesday using precision weapons and drones, successfully hit all the targeted facilities, the Ministry confirmed.
Explosions were reported in several Ukrainian regions, including Khmelnitsky, Vinnitsa, Ivano-Frankovsk, Lviv, and Kharkov. The Ukrainian state-owned energy company, Ukrenergo, reported power outages in multiple areas, including Kharkov, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnepropetrovsk, due to the missile assault.
Ukrenergo also noted that the Ukrainian power system was still recovering from a series of previous Russian missile and drone attacks throughout 2024. Russian officials justified the strike by highlighting Ukraine’s attempted destruction of a gas facility in Russia and the ongoing issue of stolen Russian gas stored in Ukrainian territory.
Moscow added Ukraine’s power plants to its list of legitimate military targets earlier this year after Kiev intensified drone attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.
