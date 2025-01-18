India examines anti-tank instructed missile

(MENAFN) India has successfully completed field trials for its domestically developed Nag Mk-2 third-generation anti-tank guided missile, the of Defense announced on Monday. The trials, conducted in Rajasthan’s Pokhran region, saw the missile hitting all designated targets at both maximum and minimum ranges, confirming its effectiveness and validating its firing range, according to officials.



Developed by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), the Nag Mk-2 is equipped with fire-and-forget technology, allowing it to autonomously track and engage targets after launch. The missile features an imaging infrared (IIR) seeker, making it capable of accurately targeting both stationary and moving objects at any time. While its exact range is classified, the missile is estimated to cover 7-10 km, a significant improvement over its predecessor, which had a range of 4 km. The missile is launched from the NAMICA, an armored vehicle based on India’s locally made BMP-2 Sarath, originally designed by Russia.



The successful trial comes as India continues to focus on self-reliance in defense production, with increasing contracts for domestically produced weapons and systems. India has made strides in reducing dependence on imported arms, with a growing focus on increasing defense exports, which reached a record high of $2.3 billion in 2023.



