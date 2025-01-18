Meta plans on booting thousands amid AI move

(MENAFN) Meta is set to lay off thousands of employees this year as part of a broader initiative to improve performance, according to an internal memo from CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The company plans to cut about 5% of its workforce, focusing on lower-performing employees, with notifications set to be sent out by February 10. Those affected will receive generous severance packages.



Zuckerberg explained that the company would raise its performance standards, accelerating the process of performance-based cuts that were previously spread out over a year. This move comes as part of Meta's largest round of layoffs since it reduced its workforce by 21,000 employees in 2022 and 2023. Meta currently employs over 72,000 people.



In addition to the layoffs, Zuckerberg revealed plans to replace mid-level engineers with AI, suggesting that artificial intelligence will take over much of the coding tasks currently done by human workers. Meta also announced a halt to its fact-checking service, which it criticized as politically biased, and will adopt a system similar to the ‘Community Notes’ used by X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.



Furthermore, Meta is revising its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, including changes to hiring practices and the removal of certain programs. These adjustments reflect Meta's response to the current political climate, including the election of Donald Trump.



