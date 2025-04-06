Hour And Hour Program Celebrates Eid Al-Fitr At The Pearl

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Under the slogan 'Our Joy in Our Eid', the Hour and Hour program (Sa'a wa Sa'a), in collaboration with United Development Company and Al Sailiya Sports Club Youth Division, organized an Eid Al-Fitr celebration at Porto Arabia – The Pearl Island, with a large public attendance.

Visitors enjoyed a diverse range of traditional, cultural, and artistic activities that reflected the festive Eid atmosphere and joy.

The event was attended by HE Erika Bernhard, Ambassador of Austria; HE Lancin Annie Touré, Former Ambassador of Guinea; Fabien Chauvin, representative of the French language in the world - Qatar branch and President of the Francophone Chamber in Qatar; Farhan Sheikh Syed, founder and patron of arts, fashion, and cultural diplomacy, founder and member of the Executive committee of Doha Ambassadors Football Club; Rodica Grigorita, wife of the Ambassador of Moldova to Qatar; Christina Libaric, diplomat from North Macedonia; and Dr Mervat Ibrahim, Qatar's Ambassador of Peace and CEO of Ready Future, a Technology and Educational Consultancy.

The event, held on the third day of Eid, focused on social, religious, and traditional aspects of Eid al-Fitr celebrations, as well as highlighting volunteer work.

The celebration featured many distinguished performances, opening with the Qatari Ardha dance, followed by Qatari chants and artistic performances about Eid presented by students, as well as Spacetoon song chorus performances and an anime music segment.

The cultural quiz "Think and Answer," garnered significant audience interaction. The event also included a poetry recital by poet Hamad Al-Marri and a puppet theater performance of "Haya's Colorful Dress."

The event included a musical segment titled "Oud and Violin Melodies" presented by the Music Affairs Center, alongside a segment featuring characters from the "Siraj" series.

In an exclusive statement, Tamani Al-Yafei, CEO of the "Hour and Hour" program, expressed her happiness with the event's success, saying: "In this event, we were keen to provide an integrated experience that blends folk arts, family entertainment, and cultural and interactive activities, in partnership with a number of leading entities in cultural, artistic, and heritage fields."

She added: "Our goal was to revive Eid traditions and focus on all its religious, heritage, and social aspects, as well as spread the celebratory atmosphere that enhances the spirit of communication between community members. We are pleased with the great interaction we witnessed from visitors."

Tamani Al-Yafei expressed her pride in collaborating with all participating entities, saying: "We are proud of the great support provided by various institutions and centers to make this event successful, and we value the prominent role played by the Taam Volunteer Network - Nama Center. I would also like to note that this is the first collaboration with United Development Company and The Pearl Island, which opened its doors to us and embraced this event. We thank them for their great support, which contributed to attracting a large number of visitors and adding a distinctive character to the Eid celebrations."

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Ali Al-Marri, President of Al Sailiya Club, expressed his happiness with organizing the Eid al-Fitr celebration activities, embodying the spirit of cooperation and participation among community members and enhancing the atmosphere of joy and celebration on this happy occasion.

Diverse traditional and interactive activities

The event featured many distinguished traditional activities, where visitors enjoyed the "Storytelling" segment with Amina Al-Badr, along with the experience of tasting traditional foods in the "Eid Fawala" presented by Chef Lulwa Al-Dosari.

Traditional crafts were also displayed, such as bisht weaving and embroidery from Al-Salem Bisht Shop, and traditional sewing from Al-Zari Threads Shop, in addition to henna painting and women's adornments presented by beauty salons.

Arts and creativity were present

Art enthusiasts enjoyed watching live painting presented by a group of international visual artists, in addition to Arabic calligraphy workshops from the Arabic Calligraphy Academy, which included coloring Arabic letters and writing names.

Media Talents Academy also participated in training children in presentation, recording short videos, and producing podcasts for children.

There was a special corner for perfume making and display by Dhabi Al-Humaidi, in addition to various artistic workshops and a collection of creative workshops such as concrete coloring, mirror decoration, and accessory making.

Community support

The event, which coincided with World Autism Awareness Day, included participation from the Qatar Society for Rehabilitation of People with Special Needs and its centers, which presented Quranic activities, artistic and sports skills, and traditional songs, in addition to displaying its various publications.

Several medical clinics were also present to provide health services to attendees.