(MENAFN) Russian anti-aircraft defenses successfully repelled a major Ukrainian assault on Bryansk Region, downing 12 Western-made missiles and over 30 drones, according to the Russian of Defense. The attack, which occurred overnight, involved six US-made ATACMS ballistic missiles and six Franco-British Storm Shadow cruise missiles, along with 31 kamikaze drones.



The Russian military reported that all of the missiles and drones were intercepted, with two additional Storm Shadow missiles being downed over the Black Sea, presumably targeting the Crimean Peninsula. No casualties were reported from the attack, although 42 private homes in the region were damaged, and one was destroyed by missile debris.



The attack seemed to target the town of Seltso, located northwest of Bryansk, which is home to a significant chemical plant. This marks the latest in a series of long-range attacks by Ukrainian forces using advanced Western-supplied weapons, which began late last year after restrictions on their use were lifted by Ukraine's Western allies.



Moscow has consistently stated that these attacks implicate NATO as a direct participant in the conflict, citing the involvement of Western specialists in the use of such advanced missile systems.



MENAFN18012025000045015687ID1109103812